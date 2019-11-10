|
|
CDR. (USN, retired) Lucius E. "Buck" Steere, III died on October 13, 2019, after a brief illness, at his residence at Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay.
The only child of Lucius E. Steere, Jr. and Elizabeth Reynolds Steere of McLean, Virginia, Buck was born on July 11, 1920. He is survived by his beloved wife of 75 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Colburn Steere, their three children, Katherine Burks (John) of Annapolis, MD., James C. Steere (Juanita) of Troy, VA and Carolyn Cockrell (Charles) of Richmond, VA; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
As a youth, Buck spent his summers on the Catawba River at Camp Steere, in Charlotte, NC. He attended the Bullis School and entered the Naval Academy as a member of the class of 1945, however, he graduated with the class of 1944 in support of the war effort. He and Betty married on June 9, 1944 before he reported to the USS Denver (CL-58), where he served as a turret officer and assistant navigator. The Denver was positioned in the Admiralty Islands with the 7th Fleet and participated in the invasion of Okinawa, Japan.
Following WWII, Buck was assigned to the Staff of Commander Alaskan Sea Frontier as Flag Secretary and Personal Aide to Admirals Daubin and Montgomery, followed by Submarine School in New London, CT. Sea duty tours included the USS Sirago (SS-485), and later, as Executive Officer of Conger (SS-477) and USS Noa (DD-841). In 1963, Buck assumed command of the USS Baily (DD-713) and completed several cold war cruises in the Atlantic, Mediterranean, and Middle East.
Ashore he served as an instructor at the Naval Academy and as Submarine Reserve Program Coordinator for the 9th Naval District. He graduated from the Armed Forces Staff College in Norfolk in 1958 and served on the Supreme Allied Command Atlantic/NATO Staff as Assistant Training Officer. He finished his naval career with an assignment to Commander Anti-Submarine Warfare Force Atlantic, where he participated in submarine wargames and conducted operational analysis. Following military retirement, he became a math teacher in Norfolk, VA.
An active member of Bayside Presbyterian Church, Buck served as Elder, Treasurer, and teacher. He also enjoyed membership in, and service with, the Town Center Lions Club, Virginia Beach East Camp of Gideon's International and Meals on Wheels.
Buck was a devoted husband and loving father. He will be remembered for his wit, affable nature, and willingness to lend a hand. Buck enjoyed woodworking and music of all kinds. He and Betty traveled widely and shared that interest with family on trips to Alaska, Europe, and to ranches in Colorado and Idaho. At heart, Dad loved the sea, wide-open spaces, peace and quiet, and we think, harbored a secret wish to be a cowboy in another life.
The family wishes to express their affection and thanks to Buck's caregivers, India Skinner and Faustina Botchway and acknowledge the caring community of Westminster-Canterbury residents and staff.
A celebration of Buck's life will occur on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30 in Westminster-Canterbury's Holy Trinity Chapel. A reception will follow in the Anderson-Bayview Room. His ashes will be interred at Steereworth Farm in Troy, VA at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 10, 2019