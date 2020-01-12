|
WINDSOR, VA- Lucy Facenda Narkinsky, 86, died January 10, 2020 surrounded by loving family. A native of Portsmouth, Lucy grew up in â€˜Newtown' and was a 1951 graduate of St. Paul's Catholic School. She was a retired civil servant of Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth and Portsmouth Naval Hospital. Lucy was an active member of Pinecrest Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was active with her Sunday School. She was also a founding member of Sweethaven Baptist Church, served with the Portsmouth Christian Women's Club, The Gideons International Auxiliary and the Good News Jail Ministry. Lucy was a founding member of her Friday Night Knife and Fork Bible Study.
She is survived by her husband, Sam Narkinsky; daughter, Christy C. Leitner and husband William of Zuni; two sons, Hugh D. Casper III and wife Karen of Port St. Lucie, FL and Kenneth W. Casper and wife Holly of Chesapeake; five grandchildren, Cullen Leitner and wife Mary, Amanda Casper, Jordan Casper, Maysie Casper and Karlie Casper; great-grandson, William â€˜Bennett' Leitner; step-children, Brian Narkinsky and wife LaRae of Tallahassee, FL, John Patrick Narkinsky and wife Theresa of Fredericksburg, VA, and Dorothy Narkinsky and husband Billy Cook of Portand, ME; and step-grandchildren, Paul Narkinsky, Madeline Narkinsky, Rebecca Narkinsky, Xander Phillips, Gwendolyn Narkinsky and Tucker Narkinsky. She was predeceased by her first husband, Hugh D. Casper, Jr.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at noon in Pinecrest Baptist Church followed by a funeral service at 1 PM. Burial will be at Olive Branch Cemetery immediately following the service and then followed by a reception with friends and family at Pinecrest Baptist Church. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020