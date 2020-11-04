1/2
Lucy Gwendolyn Harris Cataldo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucy Gwendolyn Harris Cataldo, 96, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on October 31, 2020.

Born in Gloucester County, VA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Lucy (Lewis) Harris, and the wife of the late Theodore L. Cataldo for 63 years. As the youngest of 8, she was preceded in death by her 2 sisters Gladys and Alberta, and 5 brothers Thomas, Bernard, Linwood, Everett and Royal. In addition, two stepsons, Vincent and Theodore Jr. As the family matriarch, this is the end of an era.

Always a trendsetter, after completing high school, she modeled in New York City and taught dance under Arthur Murray Dance Studios during the early years of WWII. After heading back home to help with the war effort, she started an accomplished career in civil service where she got the nickname "Rusty" and met the love of her life, Ted. One of many highlights in their 63 years was attending President Lyndon B. Johnson's inauguration and inaugural ball. After retiring, she pursued her passions for needlepoint, knitting, crocheting, cooking, and gardening. She was a longtime member of Old Donation Episcopal Church, their Altar Guild, and their Annual Oyster Roast Fundraiser supporting their mission outreach.

Her family and friends describe her as poised and elegant with a sharp wit usually accented by a raised eyebrow.

Lucy is survived by her step-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. For the past 10 months,"Aunt Gwen" has been under the loving care of her nephew and nieces and great niece and great great nephews.

The funeral will be conducted at Old Donation Episcopal Church on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. by The Reverend Robert Randall and live streamed on Facebook. Interment will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Old Donation Church or www.olddonation.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Funeral
01:00 PM
Old Donation Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved