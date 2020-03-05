|
Lucy Hollomon Magee, 95, of Portsmouth and Kill Devil Hills, NC, passed away March 2, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth to the late Hugh and Katherine McCloskey Hollomon.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, James F. Magee, Sr. Survivors include three daughters: Katherine M. Jackman, Eileen M. Hasty, and Sheila M. Carsten and husband Skip; a son, James F. Magee, Jr. and wife Michelle; 9 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, 2701 Elm Ave., Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or to Beach Food Pantry, 4007 N. Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 5, 2020