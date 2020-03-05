The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
For more information about
Lucy Magee
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
All Saints Catholic Cemetery
2701 Elm Ave.
Portsmouth, VA
View Map

Lucy Hollomon Magee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy Hollomon Magee Obituary
Lucy Hollomon Magee, 95, of Portsmouth and Kill Devil Hills, NC, passed away March 2, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth to the late Hugh and Katherine McCloskey Hollomon.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, James F. Magee, Sr. Survivors include three daughters: Katherine M. Jackman, Eileen M. Hasty, and Sheila M. Carsten and husband Skip; a son, James F. Magee, Jr. and wife Michelle; 9 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, 2701 Elm Ave., Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or to Beach Food Pantry, 4007 N. Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -