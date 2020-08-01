Lucy Garnett Jordan Oldfield of the 3100 block of Shore Drive in Virginia Beach was born into eternal life July 24, 2020. Daughter of the late Lelia Holmes Jordan and William Henry Jordan, and widow of Edward Charles ("Barney") Oldfield, Jr., she was 101 years old.
Lucy was active in the Virginia Society for Human Life and the Sanctuary of Tidewater. She had been President of the Altar Guild of the Little Creek Amphibious Base Catholic Chapel, of which she was a founding member. She was a former member of the Board of the Daycare and Child Development Center of Tidewater. She was a former member of the Norfolk Women's Council of the Navy League, The Hermitage Foundation Auxiliary, the Virginia Opera Guild, St. Mary's Home for Disabled Children, the Jamestown Society and the Women's Investment Group. She was a former President of the Supply Corps Wives of Hawaii and Honorary President of the Supply Corps Officer Wives of Newport, RI. She was a charter member of the Retired Officer Wives Society.
Lucy grew up during the daunting challenges of the Great Depression. Shortly before World War II began, after a romance that spanned high school and college, she married Barney. They were married for 72 years. It was a marriage that still serves for their family as a beacon of love, devotion, honor and respect.
The wife of a career Naval Officer, she moved often. She was a homemaker in the truest sense. Living in a wide variety of places, she always made her family's home a place of beauty, comfort, warmth and welcome for all. One of her greatest joys was bringing together family and friends for one of her wonderful and always-delicious meals.
The foundation of her life was her Catholic faith. Her respect for the dignity and sanctity of all human life guided her community activism. She strove to follow Jesus' teachings in her life: to love God above all else and to love others, to practice forgiveness and mercy, and to care for the poor and helpless. Her faith was her bedrock and informed her positive outlook on life, where she showed respect for all and always found the best in others.
Survivors include three sons: Dr. Edward C. Oldfield III and his wife, Stephanie C. Oldfield; William M. Oldfield and his wife, Cynthia C. Oldfield; Henry J. Oldfield and his wife, Dona P. Oldfield; and six grandchildren: Dr. Edward C. Oldfield IV, Allen M. Oldfield, Lindsey E. Oldfield, Matthew S. Oldfield, John P. Oldfield and Dr. Grace V. Oldfield; and two great-grandsons: Xavier B. Oldfield and Edward C. Oldfield V.
A private interment will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice
.