Lucy Mae Lovelace, 86, passed away May 23, 2020. She was born in Rich Square, NC to the late Franklin and Clara Bayliss Bell. She was the last of 7 children, and was also predeceased by 2 sons, Claude and Rex Canter. She worked in the real estate profession with her husband and enjoyed gardening; but, will be remembered by her unwavering love and compassion towards others.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 60 years, Claude Lovelace; son, Ronald Lovelace and his wife Elizabeth; daughter, Renee Geisler and her husband Robert; 8 grandchildren; William, Jennifer, Shawn, Ryan, Kendall, Danielle, Christopher, and Carolyn; 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
A memorial will be held at a later time. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to share a memory and offer a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 27, 2020.