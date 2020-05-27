Lucy Mae Lovelace
Lucy Mae Lovelace, 86, passed away May 23, 2020. She was born in Rich Square, NC to the late Franklin and Clara Bayliss Bell. She was the last of 7 children, and was also predeceased by 2 sons, Claude and Rex Canter. She worked in the real estate profession with her husband and enjoyed gardening; but, will be remembered by her unwavering love and compassion towards others.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 60 years, Claude Lovelace; son, Ronald Lovelace and his wife Elizabeth; daughter, Renee Geisler and her husband Robert; 8 grandchildren; William, Jennifer, Shawn, Ryan, Kendall, Danielle, Christopher, and Carolyn; 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

A memorial will be held at a later time. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to share a memory and offer a condolence to the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 25, 2020
R.I.H Mrs. Lovelace
Darryl
Acquaintance
May 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
May 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Faye Lovelace
Family
