Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Lucy Marie Cerecola Davis

Lucy Marie Cerecola Davis Obituary
Lucy Marie Cerecola Davis, 100, of Chesapeake, VA and Currituck, NC, peacefully passed away August 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was a current resident of Marian Manor, where she was a welcoming ambassador, showing her apartment as a model to prospective residents, as well as leading the Exercise Program "Sitercize" for residents.

Lucy, with a strong faith, loving attitude, amazing fortitude, and independence, always kept going, loved dancing and treasured her family. She was a breast cancer survivor. She was my mother "The Energizer Bunny." She was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and a very active member of the Moose Lodge.

Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Peggy C. Lusk (William) of Moyock; step-daughter, Paulette D. Wallace of Chesapeake; step-son, Jerry; three grandchildren, W. Shelby Lusk, Jr. (Amy), Jennifer Lusk, and Thomas Reese Lusk (Becky); and five great-grandchildren, Nicholi Kemp, Alex and Julia Hannaford, Garrett and Madelin Lusk.

The family will receive friends at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Monday, Aug. 26, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. by Fr. Cristiano Brito, O.S.B. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown, Great Bridge Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities or Westminster Canterbury Hospice Care. Condolence may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 25, 2019
