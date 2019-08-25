|
Lucy Marie Cerecola Davis, 100, of Chesapeake, VA and Currituck, NC, peacefully passed away August 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was a current resident of Marian Manor, where she was a welcoming ambassador, showing her apartment as a model to prospective residents, as well as leading the Exercise Program "Sitercize" for residents.
Lucy, with a strong faith, loving attitude, amazing fortitude, and independence, always kept going, loved dancing and treasured her family. She was a breast cancer survivor. She was my mother "The Energizer Bunny." She was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and a very active member of the Moose Lodge.
Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Peggy C. Lusk (William) of Moyock; step-daughter, Paulette D. Wallace of Chesapeake; step-son, Jerry; three grandchildren, W. Shelby Lusk, Jr. (Amy), Jennifer Lusk, and Thomas Reese Lusk (Becky); and five great-grandchildren, Nicholi Kemp, Alex and Julia Hannaford, Garrett and Madelin Lusk.
The family will receive friends at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Monday, Aug. 26, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. by Fr. Cristiano Brito, O.S.B. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown, Great Bridge Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities or Westminster Canterbury Hospice Care. Condolence may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 25, 2019