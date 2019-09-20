|
Luis "Lou" Zambrana, Jr., 20, was born on July 22nd, 1999 and died unexpectedly on Monday, September 16th, 2019 in Newport News, VA. Lou is survived by his mother Britta Brown Whitehead (Travis); father, Luis Zambrana, Sr,; sisters, Nea and Layla Zambrana, Trinity and Marshe Whitehead; maternal grandparents, Charles and Mary Brown; paternal grandmother, Josephine Zambrana and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Lou is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Fernando Luis Zambrana, Sr. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Union Baptist Missionary Church, 5414 Nansemond Parkway, Suffolk, VA 23434 with Dr. Calvin A. Lillard, Pastor from Diamond Grove Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Lawn Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held Friday, September 20th, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home and Crematory, 3515 Robs Drive, Suffolk, VA 23434. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SunTrust Bank, c/o the Luis Zambrana, Jr. Theater Scholarship Fund, 123 N. Main Street, Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 20, 2019