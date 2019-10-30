|
Lula Beatrice "Bea" Trent, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 28, 2019. She was born in Fairfield, VA to the late James Melvin and Loula Carter Newbill. Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her daughter, Linda Burton. "Bea" was a devoted Christian who was a longtime member at Lighthouse Church of God, Norfolk. She was a great and loving mother, grandmother to all she knew, who enjoyed her sports.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, James Trent (Dawn); daughter, Vivian Stanier; stepdaughters, Gloria Trent and Eva Collins (Eddie); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and other loving family and friends.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 1pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6-7:30 pm. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may view the service if unable to attend or leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 30, 2019