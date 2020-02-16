The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
Lula Louise Flowers Bryant


1929 - 2020
Lula Louise Flowers Bryant Obituary
The Lord's heavenly kingdom gained a precious angel on February 13, 2020 when Lulu Louise Flowers Bryant was called home, following a decline in her health.

Born in Alberta, Virginia on August 20, 1929, a daughter of the late Henry Lee Flowers and Evie Louise Forrest Flowers. Louise was preceded in death by her loving husband Lewis T Bryant, her sisters, Oneta Florence Hancock and Nellie Lorraine Foster, her brother, Ralph Henry Flowers and a grandson, James Allen Corbitt III.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Carol Merwin, Debi Corbitt (Jim) and Evie Bryant (Jerry), a son Lewis T. Bryant Jr, a sister Joyce Rabil and a brother James Flowers; grandchildren, Daniel Meekins, Lewis T. Bryant III (L.T.) and Nikki Reyes (Marc), great-grandson James and great-granddaughter Alex, and her cherished friend, Flo Coren.

Louise was the most wonderful Mom, Mema, and friend who touched the lives of many. She always put others needs ahead of her own. If you were lucky enough to know her, you were a blessed soul. She loved to crochet and loved even more to share her finished products with all who entered her home. It filled her heart with joy to sit in her living room and watch the birds at her feeders.

She was a member of Spurgeon Memorial Baptist Church for many years.

A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on February 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. Burial will be private at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk.

The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice Care and New Start Home Care Agency for their kindness and loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Union Mission or an animal shelter of your choice. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 16, 2020
