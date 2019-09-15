|
Lula "Lou" Louise West Bates, 88, of Norfolk, VA passed away September 12, 2019, in Tiffin, Ohio where she lived with her sister, Telka Carroll, for the past 3 years.
Now in the arms of her Lord, she joins her parents, Charles R. and Florence L. West; her husband, Marion F. Bates; her son, James T. Byrum, Jr.; and her brothers, Charles R. West, Jr. and Herbert West. Left to cherish memories are her three loving daughters, Constance L. Brantley and Marian L. Bates of Engelhard, NC and Debrah H. Smith of Charles City, VA; her beloved best friend and sister, Telka Carroll of Tiffin, OH; seven grandchildren, Robert A. Smith, Jr., Crystal R. Florakis, William D. Stump, Franklin C. Stump, Jeremy S. Barfield, Daniel P. Barfield, and April H. Privett; fourteen great-grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews all of whom she greatly loved.
She lived the majority of her life in Norfolk, VA. Lou was a light in the life of anyone who met her. Her love for the Lord was evidenced by her well-worn Bible and in the way she lived her life. She loved a good joke and had an infectious laugh. Her heart was so big that if you had a need, she tried to meet that need. She had a real zest for life.
She was not a leader, but guided many to what was important in life. She was not a teacher, but you were never with her without learning from her. She was not a minister, but in her you could see the very heart of God. She was "Lou", "Batesy", "Sissy", mom and "Lula Belle". But most of all she was loved!
The family will receive friends at the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel at 1457 Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 12 to 1 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Rosewood Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019