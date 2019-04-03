Luory Long Snipes (Lou), 88, entered Eternal rest on Saturday March 30, 2019 at his home after a 12-year battle with Parkinsonâ€™s disease. Lou is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dot; two daughters Luanne Snipes of Norfolk, and Elaine Kitchen (Mark) of Chesapeake. He is â€œPappyâ€ to three grandchildren Brigette Kitchen of Virginia Beach, Heather Freitag (Matt) of Suffolk, Elliott Kitchen of Charlotte, NC, and two great-grandchildren Graham and Sadie Freitag. And is survived by his brother Gene Snipes, of Morganton, NC. Lou was a faithful Mason and member of George W. Wright Lodge #346 in Norfolk for over 50 years. Lou loved to garden, golf and spend time in his workshop. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 5:00pm at Great Bridge Baptist Church. The family requests no flowers and any remembrances be made to Medi Home Health and Hospice 530 Independence Parkway Suite 200 Chesapeake, VA 23320. Condolences may be left for the family at www.vacremationsociety.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019