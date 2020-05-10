Luz Odavar Cardenas, 80, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away on April 23, 2020. She was born in Nabua, Camarines Sur, Philippines to Glicerio Odavar and Antonia Guarnes Odavar on January 10,1940. She went to school at Nabua National High School. Luz married Bonifacio Vergara Cardenas on August 19, 1972 in Canton, Ohio. She graduated from Far Eastern University and Family College Clinic, Manila, Philippines. She worked as a Medical Representative with Squibb Pharmaceuticals and also as a nurse in Esslingen, Germany. Luz attended Slim's Fashion & Arts School in Manila and majored in fashion design and dressmaking/patternmaking. She took those skills and became a professional seamstress owning and operating the Signature Dress shop in Manila and the D'Signers Boutique in Virginia Beach. Both shops specialized in custom made wedding & formaldresses. Family was important to Luz and she loved getting everyone together, always offering up to cook a feast for the next party. Her cooking was well known in the Filipino community. She was an avid fan of professional basketball and boxing. Luz loved playing bingo with her close circle of friends. She was a devoted member of the Bicolanos of VA, Inc. The beloved wife of Bonifacio and proud mother of Bonnie (Addison) Richardson, Bonifacio Jr. (Jenny) Cardenas, Dana Cardenas, Eric (Sarah) Cardenas, and Karen Cardenas. Cherished grandmother of Zachary, Alexis, Mason, Ava, and Charlotte. Dear sister of Nenita (Loreto) Agdinaoay, Rodrigo (Nida) Odavar, Josephine (Hermino) Penetrante, Jeanette (Joel) Ty, Efren Odavar, and Noel (Jerrilyn) Odavar. Loving aunt of Loreto Jr., Richard, Johanna, Michael, Bettina, Joseph, Julienne, Jamie, and Kiera. Caring friend to many. Her kind heart and generosity will forever be remembered.
There will be two visitations from 12-4pm on both Thursday and Friday, May 14-15th at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. A graveside service will be conducted at 11am, Rosewood Memorial Park on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.