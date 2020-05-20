Lydia D. Lopez, 80, passed away on May 17, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Eduviges and Pablo Dimapasok. She was also predeceased by her husband, Bernardo Z. Lopez.
She is survived by daughters, Eva Mendoza husband Leo, Zenaida Gallardo husband Conrad, Elizabeth Magno husband Carlo; grandchildren, Marjorie husband Joshua, Leo, Jr wife Sharon, Adrian wife Stephanie, Allison; great grandchildren, Isaac, Ethan; brother, Dominador Dimapasok wife Martanita.
A funeral service will be held 10am, Friday, May 22, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, with burial to follow in Colonial Grove Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 3pm till 7pm, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 20, 2020.