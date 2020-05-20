Lydia D. Lopez
Lydia D. Lopez, 80, passed away on May 17, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Eduviges and Pablo Dimapasok. She was also predeceased by her husband, Bernardo Z. Lopez.

She is survived by daughters, Eva Mendoza husband Leo, Zenaida Gallardo husband Conrad, Elizabeth Magno husband Carlo; grandchildren, Marjorie husband Joshua, Leo, Jr wife Sharon, Adrian wife Stephanie, Allison; great grandchildren, Isaac, Ethan; brother, Dominador Dimapasok wife Martanita.

A funeral service will be held 10am, Friday, May 22, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, with burial to follow in Colonial Grove Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 3pm till 7pm, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
MAY
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
