The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynal Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynal C. Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynal C. Martin Obituary
CARROLLTON- Lynal Martin, 79, died October 3, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, he was predeceased by his parents, Lonel and Annette Lowe Martin; and sister, Suzanne Albright. Lynal was a retired engineer with Norfolk-Southern Railroad and retired owner of Martin General Hauling. He was a member of Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, the NRA, and was an antique and classic car collector.

He is survived by his wife, Mary S. Martin; two daughters, Amy M. Sage and husband Lee, and Kristian M. Veale and husband Lloyd; four grandchildren, Heidi Sage, Holly Sage, Chelsea Veale and Henley Veale; and "adopted son", Kevin Smith.

The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
Download Now