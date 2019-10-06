|
|
CARROLLTON- Lynal Martin, 79, died October 3, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, he was predeceased by his parents, Lonel and Annette Lowe Martin; and sister, Suzanne Albright. Lynal was a retired engineer with Norfolk-Southern Railroad and retired owner of Martin General Hauling. He was a member of Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, the NRA, and was an antique and classic car collector.
He is survived by his wife, Mary S. Martin; two daughters, Amy M. Sage and husband Lee, and Kristian M. Veale and husband Lloyd; four grandchildren, Heidi Sage, Holly Sage, Chelsea Veale and Henley Veale; and "adopted son", Kevin Smith.
The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019