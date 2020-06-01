Lula Lucas "Lynda" Walters, 92, of the Liberty Spring community, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 in her home.
Mrs. Walters was born in Bishopville, SC on November 24, 1927, and was the last surviving of eight children born to Henry S. and Rhoda Galloway Lucas. For 28 years she worked as a secretary-bookkeeper with the City of Suffolk Public School System, and served at both Kings Fork and Mt. Zion Elementary schools. After retirement, she enjoyed her home, her friends, and her family. A faithful member of Liberty Spring Christian Church, she was a member of the Ladies Bible Class and had served as a Deacon.
In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband, Seth Thomas Walters; and her daughter, Gail Walters Hinton.
Surviving are her son, Steven Walters and wife, Cindi, of Suffolk; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in Liberty Spring Christian Church Cemetery and will be conducted by the Rev. Allen Lancaster. The family is receiving friends at her home.
Flowers are welcomed, or contributions may be made in her memory to the Memorial Fund of Liberty Spring Christian Church, 4213 Whaleyville Blvd., Suffolk, VA 23434, and designated for use in building and maintenance.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the caregivers, Miss Peggy and Miss Faye, who gave tirelessly and made her last several months more pleasant and comfortable.
Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 1, 2020.