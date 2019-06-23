Lynda Laraine Neas Boardman



Lynda Laraine Neas Boardman of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away June 6, 2019. Lynda was the daughter of the late Truman Cloyd Neas and Sue Ella Waddell Neas of Greene County, Tennessee. She graduated from Tusculum College.



Lynda taught math for 40 years in various states. She retired from Tallwood High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She enjoyed her grandchildren, cooking, quilting, and reading.



Lynda is survived by: William H. Boardman and his children Nicole and Ethan of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Stephen Boardman, his wife Shelly and their two children Katherine and William of Ball Ground, Georgia; and Robert Bailey of Norfolk Virginia. She is also survived by a sister, Laura Lou Neas Ramsay and her daughters Catheryn, Lynda, Julia and Laura, and a brother, Stephen Cloyd Neas, his wife Lisa and his two sons, Brian and Brad. And by her close friend Lyn Fucile.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Virginia Aquarium in Lynda's memory. She was a long-time member and would go any chance she had.



