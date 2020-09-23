Lynette K. Downing, 97, of Norfolk, VA, passed away September 20, 2020.She was born in Richmond, VA on January 4, 1923, to the late Maryland L. and Lula L. Kernodle. She was predeceased by her husband, Elmer C. Downing and son, Jerald C. Downing.Lynette retired from the Accounting Office of the Navy Exchange in Norfolk. Prior to relocating in Norfolk, she was employed at the Federal Reserve of Richmond. She was a member of Ocean View Baptist Church and the Friendship Bible Class. She was a graduate of Chester High School (Thomas Dale) and Norfolk Business College.She is survived by a daughter, Diane L. Downing of Norfolk; two grandchildren, Ryan Austin and wife, Laura, of Ricon, GA, and Allison Given of Raleigh, NC; five great-grandchildren; and a loving nephew, Steve T. Keller and family of Chicago, IL.Lynette loved to travel. She and her late husband traveled to many exotic and interesting places in five continents. She leaves behind many friends and acquaintances to cherish her memory.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at: