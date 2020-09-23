1/1
Lynette K. Downing
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynette K. Downing, 97, of Norfolk, VA, passed away September 20, 2020.

She was born in Richmond, VA on January 4, 1923, to the late Maryland L. and Lula L. Kernodle. She was predeceased by her husband, Elmer C. Downing and son, Jerald C. Downing.

Lynette retired from the Accounting Office of the Navy Exchange in Norfolk. Prior to relocating in Norfolk, she was employed at the Federal Reserve of Richmond. She was a member of Ocean View Baptist Church and the Friendship Bible Class. She was a graduate of Chester High School (Thomas Dale) and Norfolk Business College.

She is survived by a daughter, Diane L. Downing of Norfolk; two grandchildren, Ryan Austin and wife, Laura, of Ricon, GA, and Allison Given of Raleigh, NC; five great-grandchildren; and a loving nephew, Steve T. Keller and family of Chicago, IL.

Lynette loved to travel. She and her late husband traveled to many exotic and interesting places in five continents. She leaves behind many friends and acquaintances to cherish her memory.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
06:30 - 07:30 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved