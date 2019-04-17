Lynette was born on August 4, 1952 in Norfolk, and she passed away on April 9, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents, Charles and Vivian Moser. Lynette was the proud owner of Country Flowers and Gifts. Lynette is survived by her husband of 40 years, two sons Charles and Matthew Burrier. Her grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Jason, and Isabella. Her sister Charlene Wesseler and brother in law, Karl Wesseler. Lynette is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, Vivian Hoover, Brad Wesseler, Mark Wesseler and their families. A funeral service will be held Friday, April 19th, 2019 at 10:00 am at Kings Grant Presbyterian Church. Following the service will be a reception in the church social hall. Her life was a living example of her favorite bible verse. â€œAnd be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God forgave you in Christ.â€ Ephesians 4:32. Until her health made it impossible, Lynette loved to travel. She could shop for days for the perfect gifts for her customers at Country Flowers. We were all blessed to learn many lessons from Lynette during her 25 years as owner of Country Flowers. Lynette was joyful about her life and the many friends she made thru flowers. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary