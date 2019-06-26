The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Altmeyer Funeral Home Maestas Chapel
1801 Baltic Ave.
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
(757) 428-1112
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Lynn Alys Esbach, 60 years old, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at her Virginia Beach home on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years Douglas Watson Esbach, her children Edward Ellis Esbach and Erin Elizabeth Esbach, and her brother, Bernard Marsh.

Her parents, Lemuel Ellis Marsh, Jr. and Ann Knutson, and brother Dewitt Marsh preceded her in death.

Alys was born November 1,1958 and grew up in Virginia Beach, Virginia and graduated from Princess Anne High School. She later worked for Jarvis Corporation in Virginia Beach where she met and married Doug in 1984. Dougâ€™s career took them to Florida where Eddie was born, and eventually returned him to Richmond where Erin was born, residing there for 30 years. She lovingly taught preschool at River Road Baptist Church for many years and worked tirelessly on the Christmas Mother program in Goochland county, where they lived on the Hermitage Country Club.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, June 29, at Altmeyer Funeral Home Maestas Chapel (1801 Baltic Ave, VA Beach, 23451).

There will be a gathering for family and friends at the Esbach's home following the service.

Condolences may be left at www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 26, 2019
