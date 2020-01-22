The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
6:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Lynn Ann Newson


1964 - 2020
Lynn Ann Newson Obituary
Lynn Ann Newson of Chesapeake, born on March 27, 1964 transitioned on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Lynn was born in Providence, RI to Donna Baldwin and the late David Baldwin. She was a graduate of Deep Creek High and attended college in Delaware. Lynn was employed at Thermcor in Norfolk in the Human Resources Dept., a job she loved. She worked for Supercuts for 36 years, climbing the business ladder to become a successful business owner.

She is survived by her loving mother, Donna Baldwin; daughter, Angela Baylor; grandchildren, Sean and Ariana; sisters, Sherry Savage (Guy), Stephanie Cowart; brother-in-law, Glenn Cowart; nieces, Brittani (Chris), Calah, Cassidy, Emily; nephews, Brandon, Allen; and great-niece, Karley.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 6pm at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22, 2020
