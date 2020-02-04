|
Lynn Boyce Hamlet, Sr., 86 of Lynchburg, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Lynchburg General Hospital. Born in Rocky Mount, NC July 19, 1933, he was a son of the late Gideon Macon Hamlet, Sr and Lucy Carrol Hamlet. In addition to his parents Lynn was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jo Ann Hamlet, a great grandson, Brandon Hamlet, and a brother, Gideon Macon Hamlet, Jr., and a sister, Sue Goffredo.
Lynn served his country as a member of the U. S. Navy during the Korean War and retired in 1995 from Virginia Electric Power Co. after 40 years of service. He was a member of Freedom Baptist Church, American Legion Post 16, Marshall Lodge #39 A.F. & A.M., Portsmouth Royal Arch Chapter, the Lynchburg Scottish Rite Bodies, and Kazim Shrine where he was a member of the Oriental Band.
Lynn is survived by his wife, of 65 years, Edith Hayes Hamlet, a son Boyce Hamlet (Bobbi) of Amherst, and a daughter, Becky Jones (Larry) of Gates County, NC; five grandchildren, Christopher Wayne Hamlet (Deborah), Justin Daniel Hamlet, Jessica Paige Hamlet, Melanie Wright (Keith), and Crystal Foster (Tim); seven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Barbara Topping of Littleton, NC, and a sister-in-law, Myrtice Hamlet of Danville.
The family will receive friends 6-7 p.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel conducted by the Rev. Jon Thompson. Masonic rites will be rendered by Marshall Masonic Lodge. A graveside service with military honors will be held 2 p.m., the following day, Friday, February 7, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to , 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 4, 2020