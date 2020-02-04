The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 239-2405
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Chesapeake, VA
Lynn Boyce Hamlet Sr.


1933 - 2020
Lynn Boyce Hamlet Sr. Obituary
Lynn Boyce Hamlet, Sr., 86 of Lynchburg, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Lynchburg General Hospital. Born in Rocky Mount, NC July 19, 1933, he was a son of the late Gideon Macon Hamlet, Sr and Lucy Carrol Hamlet. In addition to his parents Lynn was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jo Ann Hamlet, a great grandson, Brandon Hamlet, and a brother, Gideon Macon Hamlet, Jr., and a sister, Sue Goffredo.

Lynn served his country as a member of the U. S. Navy during the Korean War and retired in 1995 from Virginia Electric Power Co. after 40 years of service. He was a member of Freedom Baptist Church, American Legion Post 16, Marshall Lodge #39 A.F. & A.M., Portsmouth Royal Arch Chapter, the Lynchburg Scottish Rite Bodies, and Kazim Shrine where he was a member of the Oriental Band.

Lynn is survived by his wife, of 65 years, Edith Hayes Hamlet, a son Boyce Hamlet (Bobbi) of Amherst, and a daughter, Becky Jones (Larry) of Gates County, NC; five grandchildren, Christopher Wayne Hamlet (Deborah), Justin Daniel Hamlet, Jessica Paige Hamlet, Melanie Wright (Keith), and Crystal Foster (Tim); seven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Barbara Topping of Littleton, NC, and a sister-in-law, Myrtice Hamlet of Danville.

The family will receive friends 6-7 p.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel conducted by the Rev. Jon Thompson. Masonic rites will be rendered by Marshall Masonic Lodge. A graveside service with military honors will be held 2 p.m., the following day, Friday, February 7, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to , 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 4, 2020
