Lynn Dianne Bush, 62 recently of Portsmouth, VA, and formerly of Silver Spring, MD passed away 04/04/2020.
She was predeceased by her parents Sylvia G Bush and John B Bush. She is survived by her long-time partner, Robert Nail; her sister, Gayle Bush and her partner Larry Jarrett; her brother, John B Bush, Jr and his wife Jennifer; her nephew, John B. Bush III; her niece, Mary Beth Reuwer and her husband, Ronald; great nieces and nephews, Elyssa, Christopher, Maison, Bailey, Harper, and Henry; and many other loving family members and friends. Where shall we see a better daughter, a kinder sister or a truer friend.
Details for a celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a later date. The family asks in lieu of flowers you pay it forward through an act of kindness to others. Condolences may be left for the family at www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 16 to Apr. 25, 2020