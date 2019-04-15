The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Lynn Franklin Payne

Lynn Franklin Payne, 71, passed away April 13, 2019. Lynn was born in Lynchburg, Virginia to the late John G. and Clara Glover Payne. He proudly served his country with the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Lynn worked many years in the trucking industry before becoming the owner of Famous Uncle Al's Hot Dog Restaurant where he enjoyed serving his homemade soups. He loved his Lord and was a member of Woodland Heights Baptist Church where he spent many hours helping and keeping the grounds looking good - a job he loved to do. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 49 years, Norma; daughter, Jennifer and her husband, Kevin; son, Michael and his wife, Alexis; Pop Pop to grandchildren who were the joys of his life, Catherine, Charlotte, Franklin, and Henry; siblings, Nancy and John; and several loved nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m. A service to celebrate his life will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk where military honors will be rendered. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 15, 2019
