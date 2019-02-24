Lynn Steele Hale passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, after a four-year struggle with cancer. Lynn was born on October 4, 1951, in Schenectady, New York. Lynn graduated from Greene High School in Greene, New York, in 1969, received her Bachelorâ€™s Degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 1973, and received a Masterâ€™s Degree from the State University of New York College at Cortland in 1976.A teacher for 45 years, Lynn dedicated much of her life to working with her students and enjoyed watching them succeed. She taught elementary school in New York and in Norfolk, pre-school in California, English to Japanese women when she lived in Japan, and was a Learning Resources Teacher at Norfolk Collegiate School for 11 years before retiring. After retirement, she continued to teach as a private tutor through 2018. She met her loving husband Chris, a Naval Officer, in 1984 in Alexandria, Virginia, and they embarked on a journey that took them to Atsugi, Japan; San Diego, California; Milton, Florida; and Norfolk, Virginia. She was a loving and caring mother to her son, Jeff, and a second mother to many. The girl from a small town in New York traveled the world, joining her husband in the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Europe. She was a Sacristan and faithful member at her beloved Christ and St. Lukeâ€™s Episcopal Church, a lover of birds, and a dedicated member of the Childrenâ€™s Hospital of the Kingâ€™s Daughters Holly Circle. Lynn is survived by her husband Chris; her son Jeff (Megan); her parents, Stephen and Margaret Steele; her two sisters, Susan Morris of Rockford, Illinois and Nancy Harrington (Dan) of Greene, New York; her two adorable granddaughters, Grace and Audrey; a brother-in-law Fred Hale (Terry); sister-in- law Linda Vredenburg (Jerry); and several nieces and nephews. Words cannot express the familyâ€™s deep appreciation to the staff at Portsmouth Naval Hospital especially the members of the Oncology and Radiation departments and the Ambulatory Infusion Center. The family would also like to thank Heartland Hospice Services for their support. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Friday, March 1, 2019 at Christ and St. Lukeâ€™s Episcopal Church, 560 W. Olney Road, Norfolk, and a celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Christ and St. Lukeâ€™s Episcopal Church. Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.In honor of Lynnâ€™s life, contributions may be made the Childrenâ€™s Hospital of the Kingâ€™s Daughters or to Christ and St. Lukeâ€™s Episcopal Church.Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home, Newport News. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary