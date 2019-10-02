|
Lynn Taylor Harris 88, died in her home on September 28, 2019. She was born April 1o 1931 to the late Stanley and Margaret Taylor. Lynn was married to Lloyd "Buck" Harris, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a brother David, and two children Stanley and Karen.
Lynn is survived by four children: Ruth Harris Shumate, David (Jeanie) Harris, June (John) Murray and Keith (Lori) Harris. She is also survived by a sister June Layne and many grandchildren great and great-great grandchildren plus nieces, nephews and cousins. She firmly believed that you couldn't have too many grandchildren.
Lynn lived a full life surrounded by family, friends and many adoring cats. She was a member of Beech Grove UMC and North Suffolk Circle of King's Daughters. She enjoyed working the church Easter Egg Factory and making bears for King's Daughters. She had wonderful sewing skills and made wedding dress and tuxedo for her children. She learned to crochet so she could make blankets for all the newborn grandchildren. She loved doing watercolors paintings and ceramics. She will be greatly missed but her memory will live on.
The family would like to thank the Jen Care Health Care and Kindred Hospice for their care and concern.
In lieu of flowers, contribution can be made to Beech Grove UMC Memorial Fund or a .
The Harris family will welcome friends to Beech Grove United Methodist Church, 425 Driver Lane, Suffolk, VA 3435 at 2 PM on Saturday, October 5 followed by a reception in the church fellowship hall.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 2, 2019