Lynne Gourley Farrell passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27th, 2020.
Born in Martinsville, VA, to Mildred and Willard Gourley, Lynne grew up in Fieldale, VA. She graduated from Mary Washington College, now Mary Washington University, with a BA in Marketing. Following graduation, Lynne was employed by Thalheimers in the marketing department and later became an elementary school teacher in Richmond, VA. She was popular with her third grade students and continued to hear from some of her students throughout her life.
During Lynne's life, she remained a strong advocate for education and community. She participated in the United Way, the Virginia Beach Foundation, and the ACCESS College Foundation, where she endowed a scholarship in memory of a friend. Lynne's greatest and most committed support was to her alma mater, Mary Washington University.
The Arts were also an important part of Lynne's life due to her belief that art expands one's perspective. Lynne was an early Board member of the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art. She was also a supporter of the Chrysler Museum, visiting and attending lectures and more, and subscribed to the Virginia Opera. She was a long time member of Wycliffe Presbyterian Church, which she served and supported faithfully.
Lynne's many good friends are testimony to her active and varied social life and interests. She participated in an investment club, founded an arts and antiques club, and enjoyed friends in her book club. Lynne was an avid bridge player, participating in several clubs and bridge classes. She was also a Jane Austen fan, even attending a Jane Austen convention. Lynne took pride in daily physical activity, and never missed a workout at her gym.
Lynne and Paul were extensive travelers and had the now-unusual experience of flying on the Concorde on multiple occasions. One of her most satisfying travel experiences was climbing to the peak of Machu Picchu. Lynne and her sister Judy made many trips together, and continue to chuckle at their dubious accomplishment of visiting seven museums during a four-day trip to New York City.
She enjoyed a life well-lived. Lynne was welcoming, loving, extremely generous, and had many varied interests. More could be said, but the remainder are the wonderful memories we have of Lynne-- of our time spent together, of her calm and caring nature, of her thoughtfulness and grace, of her curiosity and strong yet compassionate intellect, of her commitment to improving the lives of others, and of her faithful presence, support, and love for her family and community. We love her dearly and miss her greatly.
Lynne is survived by her husband Paul Farrell, to whom she was married for 56 years. Also surviving are sister Judy Kamishlian, nephew David Kamishlian and wife Cynthia Kamishlian, niece Ella Moyer and husband Brent Moyer, nephew Will Kamishlian, grandnephews Conor, Mitchell, Emilio, and grandniece Marcella. She is also survived by her uncle, Frank Gourley, and numerous cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lynne's memory to Wycliffe Presbyterian Church or to the Food Bank of Eastern Virginia.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Princess Anne Memorial Park at 10:00 am. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com