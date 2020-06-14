Lynwood Arther Hayes
1933 - 2020
Lynwood was born December 111933 in Garland, North Carolina. He passed away in Jamaica Queens, New York on June 3, 2020 Lynwwod moved to Norfolk in 1946 where his only living sister, Janie still resides. Lynwood will be greatly missed by all; especially by his wife of 57 years, Joyce and daughter, Lynn Stephanie. J Foster Phillips Funeral Home in Jamaica New York is handling arrangements. Viewing will be 11am to 12:30pm Wednesady, June 17, 2020.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Viewing
11:00 - 12:30 PM
J. Foster Phillips Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J. Foster Phillips Funeral Home
179-24 Linden Boulevard
Jamaica, NY 11434
(718) 526-5656
