M. Joyce â€œJoyâ€ Cosgrove Phillips, 84, died peacefully in her sleep at home on the morning of June 28 to join her son, Andrew â€œDrewâ€ John Phillips, who predeceased her at the age of 2.



Joy was born in 1934 in Baltimore, Maryland, to Helen Kreis and John J. Cosgrove and attended Cathedral School and Notre Dame Prep. Joy was a Junior Olympic swimmer and set records throughout the East Coast from the age of 13. She attended the University of Maryland, College Park, from 1952-1956, graduated with a Bachelorâ€™s Degree in Education with honors, was in Delta Gamma Sorority, and in two honoraries: Phi Alpha Epsilon and Diamond, for sorority women who have made outstanding contributions to their individual groups. Joy was also Secretary of her Freshman Class and her Sophomore Class.



At the University of Maryland she met and married her best friend, and the two had a wonderful and fulfilling life together with all their children and grandchildren.



Joy has been a P.E. Teacher and Real Estate Agent, but her favorite occupation was playing all sports and being a mother and friend to her family and vast network of friends. She was a great listener, she was always thinking of others, and she loved getting to know new people and sharing the company of others.



Joy is survived by her husband of 62 years, Edward K. Phillips, their three surviving children, Edward Kenneth â€œKenâ€ Phillips Jr., Adam T. Phillips and his wife, Jacqueline, Felicia Phillips Spencer and her husband Lawrence S. Spencer Jr. and their six grandchildren and great grandchild.



The Memorial Mass for Joy will be held at Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Tuesday, July 2 at 2:30 p.m. with a reception at the church immediately after.



H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family through hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019