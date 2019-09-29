Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Jewish Mother/Elevation 27
600 Nevan Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA
M. Kevin Dusch

M. Kevin Dusch Obituary
M. Kevin Dusch passed suddenly on September 27th, 2019. He was a graduate of Cox High School and Old Dominion University, where he studied Speech Therapy. As importantly, Kevin was a musician. Through his guitar and bass, Kevin gave artistic expression to the kindness, caring, and consideration that he brought into the lives of those around him. Whether on stage with bandmates, the soccer field with teammates, fishing with family, or playing with his niece and nephew, Kevin's spirit made each moment special, each moment something to be remembered. Simply put, Kevin made the world a more gentle and a more caring place. And he was loved by all who knew him.

His legacy of kindness and of compassion will continue through his parents, Mark and Christine; his sisters, Keri and Kelsey and their spouses, Austin and Alec; his niece and nephew, Rhea and Bodhi; his grandmother, Lois Ryan, as well as all those who knew him. A celebration of his life will take place on Monday, September 30th, from 6-9pm at The Jewish Mother/Elevation 27(600 Nevan Rd. Virginia Beach, Virginia, 23451). As only fitting, musicians will play in tribute to a life well lived.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 29, 2019
