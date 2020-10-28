M. Lucille Hamilton has gone to be with the Lord. Lucille was predeceased in death by her son, Hal Fields. She was born in Norfolk, VA, September 7, 1924 and passed away in Virginia Beach on October 25, 2020. Lucille was a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ, who desired others to do the same. She lived largely and loved others deeply. Lucille was a loving and generous wife, mother, and grandmother. She is cherished in memory by her husband of thirty years (Sammie M. Hamilton); children: Wayne Fields (Joyce) Columbia, SC; Debra Manzione Virginia Beach, VA; daughter-in-law, Patsy Fields; eight grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; siblings, her brother Ralph Musselman, Jr. (Helen) and sister, Dorothy Whitley; numerous nieces, great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be on October 29, 2020 to be conducted by Rev. Jay McCoy at 11:00 am at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior starting at 10:00 am. After the service, the burial will be at Rosewood Memorial Park. Following the burial there will be a reception in the funeral home reception room to fellowship with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations, if preferred, may be sent to Discovery Church, 4881 Euclid Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
