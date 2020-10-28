1/1
M. Lucille Hamilton
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
M. Lucille Hamilton has gone to be with the Lord. Lucille was predeceased in death by her son, Hal Fields. She was born in Norfolk, VA, September 7, 1924 and passed away in Virginia Beach on October 25, 2020. Lucille was a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ, who desired others to do the same. She lived largely and loved others deeply. Lucille was a loving and generous wife, mother, and grandmother. She is cherished in memory by her husband of thirty years (Sammie M. Hamilton); children: Wayne Fields (Joyce) Columbia, SC; Debra Manzione Virginia Beach, VA; daughter-in-law, Patsy Fields; eight grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; siblings, her brother Ralph Musselman, Jr. (Helen) and sister, Dorothy Whitley; numerous nieces, great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be on October 29, 2020 to be conducted by Rev. Jay McCoy at 11:00 am at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior starting at 10:00 am. After the service, the burial will be at Rosewood Memorial Park. Following the burial there will be a reception in the funeral home reception room to fellowship with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations, if preferred, may be sent to Discovery Church, 4881 Euclid Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved