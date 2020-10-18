Mable C. Andrews was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 10, 2020 at the age of 100. The youngest of seven, she was born on January 8, 1920 in the county of Pontotoc, Mississippi to John Simpson Coleman and Frances Ella Coleman (Hanson). Mable was predeceased by her parents, her brothers, Milton, Walter, and Leonard, her sisters Rudelle, Odelle, and Cuple, and her beloved husband, Howard B. Andrews. She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Barbara J. Andrews (Dr. Howard Steinberg), Jeffrey H. Andrews (Mary Lou), and Robert K. Andrews, five grandchildren, Lori Andrews Tignor (Ted), Holly Andrews Brantuas (Paul), Christopher Thompson (Jennifer), Jennifer Burks (Kyle), and SSgt. Matthew Andrews (Karli), twelve great-grandchildren, her niece, Dee Scott (Bill), and her nephew, Roy C. Richardson (Gerri).Mable grew up in New Albany, MS, where she played on her high school girl's basketball team. After high school, she moved to Alabama, where she attended secretarial school and then went to work as a secretary and medical transcriptionist. With the outbreak of World War II, she moved to Camp Toccoa, GA where she worked for the senior medical officer at the camp hospital. While at Camp Toccoa, Mable met and married the love of her life, 1st Lt. Howard B. Andrews. The prospects of them spending the next few years together in wedded bliss were quickly dashed as the war and the needs of the Army sent Howard off to France, while Mable enlisted in the American Red Cross and boarded a troop ship bound for Naples, Italy. In Naples, Mable worked at the 17th General Hospital, tending to the needs of the wounded soldiers. As the war ended, Mable and Howard reunited in Merchantville, NJ and then settled in Moorestown, NJ, where they raised their family.In Moorestown, Mable selflessly served in many volunteer positions, including Sunday School teacher, Girl Scout leader, and president of the PTA. In addition, she worked full time, first as an assistant teacher at Westfield Friends School, and then as a secretary in the Moorestown school system, ending her career as the secretary to the Superintendent of Schools for the township of Moorestown.In 1980, Mable and Howard moved to Georgia and built their retirement home in the mountain resort community of Big Canoe. While there, Mable became active in the women's golf association and volunteered at the Big Canoe Chapel. When Howard passed away in 1984, Mable stayed on at Big Canoe for another nine years, enjoying her beautiful mountain home, her newly found dear friends, and on-going family visits.In 1993, she moved to Virginia Beach, renting a condo at Harbor Point on Rudee Inlet before buying an apartment at Atlantic Shores Retirement Community and becoming an active member of that community. In 2017, Mable sold her apartment and moved into Harbourway Assisted Living at Atlantic Shores, where she made many new and dear friends among the residents and the loving staff. Mable was a member of Virginia Beach United Methodist Church and was deeply rooted in her faith. She lived with gratitude, grace, and humility and was kind to everyone. To know her was to love herDue to COVID restrictions, the family will have a private memorial service in Georgia at a time to be determined in the coming year. Condolences may be offered to the family at: