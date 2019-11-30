|
|
Mabel Cisco Hatfield, 82, passed away on November 28, 2019 at 5:41 pm. She was born in Beech Creek, WV to the late Mina Mahon and Woodrow Cisco. She worked in inspection and later as an electric eye operator for the Suffolk Peanut Factory/Goldkist. She was a member of the Church of Christ of Suffolk, VA. Mabel is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Ronald Gene Hatfield Sr; sons, Ronald Jr. (Pauline), Randall (Ruby) and Rickey Hatfield (Missi); grandchildren, Rhonda Hatfield Brock (Pete), Randall Brandon Hatfield (Heather), Tiffany Hatfield Johnson, Kara Tru Hatfield and Gage Hatfield; and great grandchildren, Rachel, Kearstin and Madison Dollie. Mabel's memorial service will be 12:30 pm, Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Church of Christ of Suffolk, VA with Jason Sadler officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to your local volunteer rescue squad or the Church of Christ of Suffolk, VA. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 30, 2019