The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Church of Christ
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Hatfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel Cisco Hatfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mabel Cisco Hatfield Obituary
Mabel Cisco Hatfield, 82, passed away on November 28, 2019 at 5:41 pm. She was born in Beech Creek, WV to the late Mina Mahon and Woodrow Cisco. She worked in inspection and later as an electric eye operator for the Suffolk Peanut Factory/Goldkist. She was a member of the Church of Christ of Suffolk, VA. Mabel is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Ronald Gene Hatfield Sr; sons, Ronald Jr. (Pauline), Randall (Ruby) and Rickey Hatfield (Missi); grandchildren, Rhonda Hatfield Brock (Pete), Randall Brandon Hatfield (Heather), Tiffany Hatfield Johnson, Kara Tru Hatfield and Gage Hatfield; and great grandchildren, Rachel, Kearstin and Madison Dollie. Mabel's memorial service will be 12:30 pm, Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Church of Christ of Suffolk, VA with Jason Sadler officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to your local volunteer rescue squad or the Church of Christ of Suffolk, VA. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -