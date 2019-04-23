|
God in His infinite Wisdom transitioned Mrs. Mabel D. Phelps from her Earthly home on April 14, 2019 at Sentara Leigh Hospital. She was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1927. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m at Hale Funeral Home. Family visitation will take place at the homestead from 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. also on Wednesday. A Life Celebration will take place 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church. www.halefuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 23, 2019