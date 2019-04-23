The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
2100 Ballentine Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23504
757-622-2321
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Phelps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel D. Phelps

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mabel D. Phelps Obituary
God in His infinite Wisdom transitioned Mrs. Mabel D. Phelps from her Earthly home on April 14, 2019 at Sentara Leigh Hospital. She was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1927. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m at Hale Funeral Home. Family visitation will take place at the homestead from 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. also on Wednesday. A Life Celebration will take place 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church. www.halefuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
Download Now