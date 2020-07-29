1/1
Mabel Jean Blough
Mabel Jean Blough, 78, passed away July 23, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, MD to the late William L. Rollins and Mrs. Lou K. Stanley Rollins. Mabel was a member of Brentwood Baptist Church.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Charles V. Blough; daughters, Debra J. Collins (Keith) and Mary A. Stover (Mike); sister, Kathleen Morgan; two grandchildren, Steven King and Tishia King; and three great grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sons, Charles W. Blough and Vernon D. Blough.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
JUL
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverside Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
