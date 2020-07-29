Mabel Jean Blough, 78, passed away July 23, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, MD to the late William L. Rollins and Mrs. Lou K. Stanley Rollins. Mabel was a member of Brentwood Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Charles V. Blough; daughters, Debra J. Collins (Keith) and Mary A. Stover (Mike); sister, Kathleen Morgan; two grandchildren, Steven King and Tishia King; and three great grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sons, Charles W. Blough and Vernon D. Blough.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com
to leave a condolence to the family.