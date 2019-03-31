VIRGINIA BEACH- Mabel Lee McCullough, 87, went to be with the Lord on March 29, 2019. She was born in Nash Co., N. C. to the late James Richard and Sallie Annie Gay. She retired after 25 years as a local operator with C&P Telephone. She was a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, VA. Beach.Mabel was also predeceased by her husband Edward L. McCullough, Sr.; and two sons, Mark Jerome and David Michael McCullough; three sisters and three brothers. She is survived by five sons, Eddie McCullough and wife Sandy, Gary McCullough, Paul McCullough and wife Martha, Rick McCullough and wife Karen, and Jeff McCullough and wife Dorthy; daughter, Karen Powers and husband Alan; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister, Iona CerzaThe visitation will be held on Tues. April 2, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Dr. VA. Beach. The Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10am at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, VA. Beach. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.Condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary