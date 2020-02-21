|
|
Mable Dean Bell joined her husband James Courtney Bell, Sr., in heaven on February 19, 2020.
Mable and Courtney were married 61 glorious years before his passing in June of 2003. Mable was the daughter of the late Thomas and Bessie Trummell. She was a faithful member of Biltmore Baptist Church for 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her brother Tommy, sister Marietta and son Jim. She is survived by Patricia Harrell, Leon Bell, Thomas and JoAnne Bell, and Cheryl Bell, as well as her 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Some of her favorite things were butterflies, arts and crafts, the Beasley Center and camping. She was never happier than spending holidays with her family.
The family will receive friends at Snellings Funeral Home, 1144 George Washington Hwy, N, in Chesapeake on Saturday, February 22 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 23 at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, Suffolk, VA. Reception will be at Biltmore Baptist Church, 3214 Elliott Avenue, Portsmouth, VA, after the graveside. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.snellingsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2020