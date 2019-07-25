|
Mable Mae Lowrimore, 91, passed away July 23, 2019. She was born in Suffolk, VA the daughter of the late George Marion Matthews, Sr. and Ada Joyner Matthews. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Ray Sidney Lowrimore, Sr. and her siblings, Catherine, Marion, Willard, Clarence, and Earl. Mable was a member of Oaklette United Methodist Church in Chesapeake, VA. Mable is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Brad Courounis; son, Ray Sidney Lowrimore, Jr.; grandchildren, Cathy Parisi, Christy Johnson, and Matt Bailey; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suffolk, VA with Rev. Tom Mercer officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation Sunday afternoon from 2- 4 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial donations may be made to the Sentara Hospice House. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 25, 2019