Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
New Union Chapel AME Church of Norfolk
1200 St Julian Ave
Norfolk, VA
Mable Virginia Cooley


1925 - 2019
Mable Virginia Cooley, 93, passed away on September 26, 2019. She was born to the late Lee Roy and Molly Morris on November 25, 1925.

After committing her life to the Lord at the age of 18, Mable moved to New York City where she grew to love the Harlem culture. While in New York she became an overnight housekeeper and later began working in the production industry at a doll factory before she started her career as a Therapy Aide for the New York State Development Service until she retired in 1986.

Mable married the late Leroy Cooley in New York. Mable is also predeceased by her daughter, Geraldine Johnson and brothers, Harvey and Robert Lee Morris.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Reginald Cooley(Marla); grandchildren, Charmaine Marie Johnson-Garcia(Adalberto Garcia), Jasmine Nicole Phipps(Alton), Charles Maurice Johnson, Jairus Cooley and Josiah Cooley; 2 great grandchildren, Jason Antonio Brown and Allison Monet Phipps; siblings, Jerry Morris, Lavinia Jones(Morris), Catherine Lee Scott(Morris); as well as many nieces, nephews and other loved ones.

A visitation will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home Chesapeake Chapel on Friday October 11 from 6-8pm located at 929 S. Battlefield Blvd. The funeral service will be held at New Union Chapel AME Church of Norfolk on Saturday, October 12 at 11am located at 1200 St Julian Ave, Norfolk, VA 23504.

Mable was a committed caretaker, friend, mother, and grandmother. She was generous and loved her church, her community, and her family and friends fiercely throughout her days.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 10, 2019
