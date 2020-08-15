1/
Mack Thomas Saunders Sr.
Mack Thomas Saunders, Sr., 90, passed away on August 13, 2020. A native of Suffolk, Virginia, Mack was the son of the late Willie Lee Saunders and Rosa Nell Saunders.

He graduated from Augusta Military Academy and attended Virginia Tech. He was member of West End Baptist Church for 55 years and a Deacon Emeritus.

Donations may be made to the West End Baptist Church Memorial Trust Fund.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Mae Saunders; daughter Sara Ann Johnson and husband Bill; son Phillip Lee Saunders, Sr. and wife Judy; five grandchildren William Thomas Johnson(Katie), Edward Nathaniel Johnson, Phillip Lee Saunders, Jr., Elizabeth Marie Muller(Carl), Katherine Mae White(Eric); great grandchildren Eleanor Elizabeth Johnson and Andrew Heyward Johnson; his brother Gordon L. Saunders, Sr. and wife Brenda. He was predeceased by his son Mack Thomas Saunders, Jr.

He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 15, 2020.
