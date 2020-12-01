Madeleine L. Kirby, 79, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on November 27, 2020.Born in Montreal, Canada, she the daughter of the late George and Fleurette Bisson. She retired from Patient Accounting at Lake Taylor Hospital.In addition to her parents, Madeleine was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Kirby, Jr.; two sons, Richard Woodman, Jr., and Michael Woodman, Sr.; her brother, George Bisson. Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Linda A Branham (Sammy Creef) of Virginia Beach; four grandchildren, Richard Woodman, III, of Virginia Beach, Michael Woodman, Jr., of Florida, Nicole Costanzo (Michael) of Richmond, VA, and Brian Branham (Teara) of Wise, VA; five great-grandchildren, Leonardo, Henry, Khloie, Zoey, and Ethan; a sister, Suzanne Phillips (Wayne) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at: