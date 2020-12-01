1/
Madeleine L. Kirby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madeleine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madeleine L. Kirby, 79, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on November 27, 2020.

Born in Montreal, Canada, she the daughter of the late George and Fleurette Bisson. She retired from Patient Accounting at Lake Taylor Hospital.

In addition to her parents, Madeleine was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Kirby, Jr.; two sons, Richard Woodman, Jr., and Michael Woodman, Sr.; her brother, George Bisson. Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Linda A Branham (Sammy Creef) of Virginia Beach; four grandchildren, Richard Woodman, III, of Virginia Beach, Michael Woodman, Jr., of Florida, Nicole Costanzo (Michael) of Richmond, VA, and Brian Branham (Teara) of Wise, VA; five great-grandchildren, Leonardo, Henry, Khloie, Zoey, and Ethan; a sister, Suzanne Phillips (Wayne) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved