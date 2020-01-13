The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
3000 Church St.
Norfolk , VA
View Map
Madeline Ciola Hubbard


1929 - 2020
Madeline Ciola Hubbard Obituary
Madeline was born on August 24th, 1929 in Norfolk Virginia. She passed away peacefully on January 11th at 90 years of age.

Madeline was raised in Norfolk where she attended Holy Trinity and the Division of William and Mary. Madeline's parents Dennis and Frances Ciola, where first generation Italian immigrants.

She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Elbert G. Hubbard. Madeline is survived by her four children and their spouses; Denise Matchen and her husband James, Charles Hubbard, Arthur Hubbard and his wife Vanessa and MaryJo Shockley and her husband, Rick.

Madeline enjoyed her grandchildren, Glenn Matchen, Kara Burke (Darren), Ricky Shockley (Mary), Chris Shockley (Lauren), Aubrey Hubbard, Lexie Hubbard, Alex Shockley (Stephanie) and Carter Hubbard. The birth of her first great-grandbaby, Nolan Burke was one of the highlights of her past year.

Madeline was a skillful bridge player and had a passion for playing and winning.

Madeline was the matriarch of the Hubbard clan. Her cooking was legendary and she thrived on entertaining for her family and their friends. She is leaving an indelible mark on all those whose lives she touched.

According to allâ€¦THE KITCHEN IS CLOSED.

Madeline's funeral is being arranged by H. D. Oliver Funeral. 1501 Colonial Ave. Norfolk, Virginia and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

Services at HD Oliver: Visitation at the funeral home will be held Thursday, January 16th from 6 PM to 8 PM

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17th at H.D. Oliver Norfolk Chapel at 11 AM with burial following at St. Mary's Cemetery. 3000 Church St., Norfolk Virginia 23504
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 13, 2020
