Madeline Henry Franklin, 86 of Norfolk, VA peacefully passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at her home. Born October 8, 1932 in Richmond, VA to the late Youell and Nancy Henry. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Harrison L. Franklin, Sr.; daughter, Manina Harris and brother, Otis Henry. Madeline retired from Norfolk State University after 25 years of service as a Library Cataloger. The family will receive friends for a wake service from 5pm-8pm on Friday, March 22, 2019 and the funeral service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11am both services will be held at Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church, 1057 Kennedy St. Norfolk, VA. Services are entrusted to Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley location.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 21, 2019