Dearest Mother,Thank you for being an ever-present Angel in our lives. Twenty years have now gone Since the Lord called you home. You are not forgotten. We miss comforting talks and your motherly embrace We remember your kindness, your gentleness, your grace. As three brothers, we have remained close Because of our mother; you loved us the most. At this twentieth anniversary, we pray, â€œEternal rest, grant unto her O Lord And let perpetual light shine upon her.â€ AmenYour sons,Lloyd, Gordon and Philip
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019