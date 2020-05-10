Mae B. Early
Mae B. Early, 100, died in her home on May 8, 2020 with her daughter by her side. She was predeceased by her husband, Carlton; daughter, Linda Fitch; sisters, Virginia Coefield and Rachel French. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Renshaw; granddaughters, Tisha Siler (Garrett), Sheri Felkel (Dennis); son-in-law, Jerome Fitch; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Services are private. Additional information may be found at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
