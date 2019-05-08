Mattie Mae Oliver Baker, age 89, a native of Creswell, NC and longtime resident of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Mae lived a long life filled with laughter, travels, and love. She worked as a waitress, owned a tavern, and dabbled in real estate, all while raising four children largely on her own. She had fond memories of touring New England as a singer in her late teens. At all times, she sought to find the humor in life, and no one who knew her will forget her laugh and sharp wit. Mae walked through heavenâ€™s gate into the arms of her son James Revell, Jr., her husband Robert Carroll Baker, and her parents Rossie and Frances Oliver. She was also reunited with her sister Frances Vaught (Bill), brothers Atlas, Paul â€œWhiteyâ€, Gene, and Bob (Barbara Jean) and Warren (Betty). She is survived by her daughter Joan Marie Revell of Virginia Beach, sons John Revell and Jerrold Revell, both of Chesapeake, grandchildren James, Summer (Andy), Katie (Shane), and Sean (Tiffany), 8 great grandchildren, and many friends. The last years of her life were spent making wonderful memories with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of her colorful life will be held at 1pm on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach, VA. A reception will immediately follow. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 8, 2019