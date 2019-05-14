On May 8, 2019, our beloved Mae Urquhart Muhammad, surrounded by family, received her wings and went home to be with the Lord. Mae was the second oldest of four daughters born to the late Lillian and Elijah Urquhart. She was predeceased by her husband Kushmir, daughter Kimberly and her sister Lucille. Mae was a 1956 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School and was also a graduate of Norfolk State College (University). She retired from Norfolk Department of Social Services after many years of dedicated service. Left to love and cherish her memory are her children Kaashif Ameer (April), Karen Black, Tanya Pamplin (Lydell), Kenneth Muhammad (Katrina) and Brandon Johnson, 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sisters Jean Urquhart and Carolyn Vernon, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. There will be a viewing Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Hale Funeral Home, 2100 Ballentine Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23504. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Hale Funeral Home. The interment will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. www.halefuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 14, 2019