The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
2100 Ballentine Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23504
757-622-2321
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Muhammad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae U. Muhammad

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mae U. Muhammad Obituary
On May 8, 2019, our beloved Mae Urquhart Muhammad, surrounded by family, received her wings and went home to be with the Lord. Mae was the second oldest of four daughters born to the late Lillian and Elijah Urquhart. She was predeceased by her husband Kushmir, daughter Kimberly and her sister Lucille. Mae was a 1956 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School and was also a graduate of Norfolk State College (University). She retired from Norfolk Department of Social Services after many years of dedicated service. Left to love and cherish her memory are her children Kaashif Ameer (April), Karen Black, Tanya Pamplin (Lydell), Kenneth Muhammad (Katrina) and Brandon Johnson, 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sisters Jean Urquhart and Carolyn Vernon, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. There will be a viewing Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Hale Funeral Home, 2100 Ballentine Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23504. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Hale Funeral Home. The interment will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. www.halefuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
Download Now