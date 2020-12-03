1/1
Maebell C. Harrison
Maebell Carter Harrison, 84, passed away on November 28, 2020. She was a graduate of Oscar Smith High School and a church member of Kingdom Life Ministries. Maebell was a retired dental assistant for Doctor Charles Wright. She is predeceased by her parents Clyde Samuel and Sadie Irene Carter; her husband, William Henry Harrison Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are sister Colene Curry of Lexington, NC; brother, James Carter and wife Janet of Four Oaks, NC; daughters Deborah Webb and husband Daniel of GA; Donna Lawrence and husband Robert of Chesapeake, VA; 5 granddaughters; 8 great grandchildren and close friend Thomas Evans.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday December 5, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home 653 Cedar Rd Chesapeake, VA 23322. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday December 6, 2020 at Kingdom Life Ministries 1280 Bells Mill Rd Chesapeake, VA 23322. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Friends are encouraged to visit www.omanfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
DEC
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Kingdom Life Ministries
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
