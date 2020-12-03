Maebell Carter Harrison, 84, passed away on November 28, 2020. She was a graduate of Oscar Smith High School and a church member of Kingdom Life Ministries. Maebell was a retired dental assistant for Doctor Charles Wright. She is predeceased by her parents Clyde Samuel and Sadie Irene Carter; her husband, William Henry Harrison Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are sister Colene Curry of Lexington, NC; brother, James Carter and wife Janet of Four Oaks, NC; daughters Deborah Webb and husband Daniel of GA; Donna Lawrence and husband Robert of Chesapeake, VA; 5 granddaughters; 8 great grandchildren and close friend Thomas Evans.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday December 5, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home 653 Cedar Rd Chesapeake, VA 23322. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday December 6, 2020 at Kingdom Life Ministries 1280 Bells Mill Rd Chesapeake, VA 23322. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens.
