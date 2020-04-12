|
Magdalene "Magda" Kennett Ferrell, 83, entered eternal rest Monday, April 6, 2020. She is survived by her three children Bobby "B.J." Ferrell (wife Noi), Robyn M. Peterson (husband Chas), and Cindy L. Buske (husband Ron). She also leaves behind a sister Aletta Joan Cockrell, numerous nieces and nephews, three grandchildren, and three great-grandsons.
Magda was preceded in death by her parents Everett and Inez Kennett, sister Autholene Kennett, sister Justine Dingus (husband Lloyd), brother Huey Kennett (wife Betty) and brother-in-law Hunter Cockrell.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia, PO Box 1940, Norfolk, VA 23501.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020