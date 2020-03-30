|
|
PORTSMOUTH- Mahlon B. Parker, Jr., 86, entered into his eternal life on Saturday, March 28, 2020. A lifelong resident of Portsmouth, he was a 1951 graduate of Wilson High School; attended the Norfolk Division of W&M (now ODU); served two years with the U.S. Army; was a 1958 architectural drafting graduate of the Technical Institute Norfolk Division of W&M (now ODU); was a civil servant in the Design Division of the U.S. Coast Guard, retiring in 1966; and attended Centenary United Methodist Church.
Mahlon was an avid fan of many sports, but basketball was his game. He volunteered on many youth league sports boards, Portsmouth Parks and Recreation Commission, and was an active member of the Portsmouth Sports Club and WWHS Senior Grid Club. Mahlon will be remembered for his passion and dedication to the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. His greatest reward was the joy he found in following the careers of talented PIT basketball players as they evolved into professional athletes.
Mahlon will be held in loving memory by his wife, Fay Mercer Parker; son, Mark Stephen Parker and wife Janis; daughter, Wendy Parker Watson and husband Marc; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other beloved family, as well as friends met through a life well lived.
In light of the pandemic, you may view the private Memorial Service at Centenary UMC Facebook Page and/or YouTube after 4 PM on Tuesday, March 31. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament Foundation Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1474, Portsmouth, VA 23705, or to the Centenary UMC, Steeple Renewal Fund. Sturtevant Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 30, 2020